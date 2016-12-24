■ No address, Stagecoach

Seller: Donald L & Mary E. Winters Trust, Mary E. Winters Trustee

Buyer: Andrew Barnhart

Date: Dec. 15, 2016

Price: $1,050

Property description: 1.09 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 56 of South Station I in Stagecoach.

■ 27882 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Robert Struble

Buyer: Pamela M. and John D. Pitt

Date: Dec. 15, 2016

Price: $545,000

Property description: 1,745-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.39 acres, Filing 1, Lot 5 of Silverview Estates. Last sold for $415,000 …read more

