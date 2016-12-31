■ 107 East Main St.

Seller: George A. Sager

Buyer: Charli Christy Hollingshead

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $130,000

Property description: 3,360-square-foot apartment building and a 3,252-square-foot retail space on 0.15 acres, Block 2, Lot 12, 13 of Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $107,000 in 1998.

■ 211, 213, 215 East Main St.

Seller: Sonja L. Marcum

Buyer: Boylesky LLC

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $100,000

Property description: 2,800-square-foot retail space and 1,240-square-foot apartment building on 0.28 acres, Block 1, Lot …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today