■ 117 12th St.
Seller: Betty M. and Robert S. Ralston
Buyer: Jonathan W. Sanders
Date: Dec. 29, 2016
Price: $700,000
Property description: 1,848-square-foot office building on 0.48 acres. Last sold for $90,000 in 1979.
■ No address, Stagecoach
Seller: Carolyn J. Sikula
Buyer: Land Couple LLC
Date: Dec. 29, 2016
Price: $950
Property description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 88 of South Station II.
■ 3885 Routt County Road 78
Seller: Blaine A. Meyer
Buyer: Clayton and Shaundra Patrick
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $239,000
