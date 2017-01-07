■ 117 12th St.

Seller: Betty M. and Robert S. Ralston

Buyer: Jonathan W. Sanders

Date: Dec. 29, 2016

Price: $700,000

Property description: 1,848-square-foot office building on 0.48 acres. Last sold for $90,000 in 1979.

■ No address, Stagecoach

Seller: Carolyn J. Sikula

Buyer: Land Couple LLC

Date: Dec. 29, 2016

Price: $950

Property description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 88 of South Station II.

■ 3885 Routt County Road 78

Seller: Blaine A. Meyer

Buyer: Clayton and Shaundra Patrick

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $239,000

