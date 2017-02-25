■ 327 Coronado Place

Seller: Vista Verde Housing LLC

Buyer: Dennis McAghon

Date: Feb. 16, 2017

Price: $145,000

Property description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 327 Vista Verde Townhomes.

■ Airport Circle

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Barbara L. Walz Revocable Trust

Date: Feb. 16, 2017

Price: $46,500

Property description: Filing 3, Unit C-1 of Aviator Garages.

■ Airport Circle

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Devin and Lindsay Borvansky

Date: Feb. 17, 2017

Price: $83,500

Property description: Filing 3, Unit C-10 of Aviator Garages.

■ 22504 Cheyenne …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today

Advertisement

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply