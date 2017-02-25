■ 327 Coronado Place
Seller: Vista Verde Housing LLC
Buyer: Dennis McAghon
Date: Feb. 16, 2017
Price: $145,000
Property description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 327 Vista Verde Townhomes.
■ Airport Circle
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Barbara L. Walz Revocable Trust
Date: Feb. 16, 2017
Price: $46,500
Property description: Filing 3, Unit C-1 of Aviator Garages.
■ Airport Circle
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Devin and Lindsay Borvansky
Date: Feb. 17, 2017
Price: $83,500
Property description: Filing 3, Unit C-10 of Aviator Garages.
■ 22504 Cheyenne …read more
