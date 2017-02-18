■ 215 E. Washington Ave.
Seller: Lora L. Lenahan
Buyer: Cody and Haley Frautschy
Date: Feb. 9, 2017
Price: $165,000
Property description: 2,790-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.32 acres, Block 7, Lots 7, 8, 9 of Walker’s 1st addition to Hayden. Last sold for $45,000 in 1992.
■ 700 Yampa St.
Seller: GCP Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Walter Leskiff
Date: Feb. 9, 2017
Price: $425,000
Property description: 1,389-square-foot retail space, Unit A105 of Howelsen Place.
■ Dry Creek South Road
Seller: Glacier Bank
Buyer: Falcon Logistics …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement