■ 215 E. Washington Ave.

Seller: Lora L. Lenahan

Buyer: Cody and Haley Frautschy

Date: Feb. 9, 2017

Price: $165,000

Property description: 2,790-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.32 acres, Block 7, Lots 7, 8, 9 of Walker’s 1st addition to Hayden. Last sold for $45,000 in 1992.

■ 700 Yampa St.

Seller: GCP Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Walter Leskiff

Date: Feb. 9, 2017

Price: $425,000

Property description: 1,389-square-foot retail space, Unit A105 of Howelsen Place.

■ Dry Creek South Road

Seller: Glacier Bank

Buyer: Falcon Logistics …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today