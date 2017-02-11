■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Donald Allen and Joyce Anne Snider
Buyer: Lifes Grand LLC
Date: Feb. 2, 2017
Price: $240,000
Property description: 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 232 of The Steamboat Grand. Last sold for $314,000 in 2007.
■ 310 Old Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Alison A. Lang
Buyer: Wesley Dylan and Kathryn Dearborn
Date: Feb. 2, 2017
Price: $435,000
Property description: 1,674-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 24 of Steamboat Ridge townhomes. Last sold for $200,000 in 2001.
■ 225 East Crandell …read more
