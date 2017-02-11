■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Donald Allen and Joyce Anne Snider

Buyer: Lifes Grand LLC

Date: Feb. 2, 2017

Price: $240,000

Property description: 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 232 of The Steamboat Grand. Last sold for $314,000 in 2007.

■ 310 Old Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Alison A. Lang

Buyer: Wesley Dylan and Kathryn Dearborn

Date: Feb. 2, 2017

Price: $435,000

Property description: 1,674-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 24 of Steamboat Ridge townhomes. Last sold for $200,000 in 2001.

■ 225 East Crandell …read more

