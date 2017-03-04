■ 531 E. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Buyer: NCM Acquisitions LLC
Date: Feb. 23, 2017
Price: $106,885
Property description: 1,521-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.23 acres, Block 3, Lot 18 to 21 of Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $131,900 in 2002.
■ 1814 Hunters Court
Seller: Jayne O. and William M. Jr. McCawley
Buyer: Kimberly and John Anzivino
Date: Feb. 23, 2017
Price: $935,000
Property description: 3,246-square-foot four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on one acre, Lot …read more
