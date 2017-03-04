■ 531 E. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Buyer: NCM Acquisitions LLC

Date: Feb. 23, 2017

Price: $106,885

Property description: 1,521-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.23 acres, Block 3, Lot 18 to 21 of Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $131,900 in 2002.

■ 1814 Hunters Court

Seller: Jayne O. and William M. Jr. McCawley

Buyer: Kimberly and John Anzivino

Date: Feb. 23, 2017

Price: $935,000

Property description: 3,246-square-foot four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on one acre, Lot …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today