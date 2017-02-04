■ 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Dermot Paul and Lesley Anne Caslin
Buyer: Robert H. Sherwood and C. Renee Romano
Date: Jan. 27, 2017
Price: $325,000
Property description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase III, Unit C1 of Meadows at Eagleridge. Last sold for $260,000 in 2004.
■ 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Bronwyn and Brian Nicholson
Buyer: Lawrence J. Kiley Revocable Trust, Voigtritter Family Revocable Trust, Pamela L. Kiley Revocable Trust
Date: Jan. 30, 2017
Price: $380,000
Property description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301 of Eagleridge …read more
