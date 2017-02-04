■ 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Dermot Paul and Lesley Anne Caslin

Buyer: Robert H. Sherwood and C. Renee Romano

Date: Jan. 27, 2017

Price: $325,000

Property description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase III, Unit C1 of Meadows at Eagleridge. Last sold for $260,000 in 2004.

■ 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Bronwyn and Brian Nicholson

Buyer: Lawrence J. Kiley Revocable Trust, Voigtritter Family Revocable Trust, Pamela L. Kiley Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 30, 2017

Price: $380,000

Property description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301 of Eagleridge …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today