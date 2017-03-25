■ 1620 Chaps Way

Seller: Wade W. and Geraldine Owens

Buyer: Michael D. and Deborah D. Rice

Date: March 16, 2017

Price: $249,000

Property description: 0.152 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 of Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $219,995 in 2014.

■ 2805 Honeysuckle Lane

Seller: Wyval Leone and Michael J. Chambers

Buyer: Catherine E. and Mark L. Stewart

Date: March 16, 2017

Price: $460,000

Property description: 1,771-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.38 acres, Filing 2, Lot 18 of Riverside subdivision. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today