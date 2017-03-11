■ 2837 Kitzbuhel Court

Seller: Steamboat Investment Unit 3 LLC

Buyer: Leslie and Mark R. Tammariello

Date: March 2, 2017

Price: $637,500

Property description: 2,071-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Unit 3 of Elk Run at Steamboat. Last sold for $735,000 in 2007.

■ 1842 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Harms Leland Ernest

Buyer: SBF LLC

Date: March 2, 2017

Price: $690,000

Property description: 2,040-square-foot garage service building and 822-square-foot garage storage building on 1.3 acres. Last sold for $152,000 in 1993.

■ 405 Ore …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today