■ No address, North Routt
Seller: Nancy and Lee Woods
Buyer: Wayne J. Adamo
Date: March 23, 2017
Price: $700,000
Property description: 105.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land.
■ 703 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Howelsen Condominiums Inc.
Buyer: William and Kathryn Stuart
Date: March 23, 2017
Price: $695,000
Property description: 1,336-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B 205 of Howelsen Place.
■ 2650 Ridge Road
Seller: R. Frederick Jr. and Monroe Sawhill Hodder, Trustees, Hodder Family Trust
Buyer: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC
