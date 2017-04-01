■ No address, North Routt

Seller: Nancy and Lee Woods

Buyer: Wayne J. Adamo

Date: March 23, 2017

Price: $700,000

Property description: 105.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land.

■ 703 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Howelsen Condominiums Inc.

Buyer: William and Kathryn Stuart

Date: March 23, 2017

Price: $695,000

Property description: 1,336-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B 205 of Howelsen Place.

■ 2650 Ridge Road

Seller: R. Frederick Jr. and Monroe Sawhill Hodder, Trustees, Hodder Family Trust

Buyer: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC

Date: March …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today

Advertisement

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply