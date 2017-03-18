■ 2002 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Joel Moore
Date: March 9, 2017
Price: $2,300,000
Property description: 5,069-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 11, Townhome 11-B of Mores Corner Replat.
■ 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Giant View Inc.
Buyer: Christopher S. and Kristen A. Camery
Date: March 10, 2017
Price: $350,000
Property description: 1,340-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase I, Unit 311 of Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 1995.
■ 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Organic Growth LLC
Buyer: Neyer Family Revocable …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
