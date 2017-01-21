■ 2919 Mountaineer Circle
Seller: Jason and Kristen Keller
Buyer: Ryan and Alicia Igo
Date: Jan. 12, 2017
Price: $970,000
Property description: 2,942-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Phase 3, Unit 3B of Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $739,000 in 2003.
■ 40924 Purple Sage St.
Seller: Debra and Keith Simon
Buyer: William Aric and Adrian Prost
Date: Jan. 12, 2017
Price: $800,000
Property description: 3,293-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.36 acres, Filing 1, Lot 28 of Silverview Estates.
■ 897 Majestic Circle
Seller: …read more
