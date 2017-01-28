■ 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Jack Properties LLC
Date: Jan. 19, 2017
Price: $1,100,000
Property description: Unit E1 to E5 of One Steamboat Place.
■ 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Martin Cohen
Buyer: Chase Ian and Amanda Dawn Knox
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $257,500
Property description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Building 200, Unit 204 of Timber Run. Last sold for $167,000 in 2011.
■ 21555 Second Ave.
Seller: Richard A. Meaney
Buyer: Hielkje A. R. Kouwenhoven and Louis P. …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
