■ 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Jack Properties LLC

Date: Jan. 19, 2017

Price: $1,100,000

Property description: Unit E1 to E5 of One Steamboat Place.

■ 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Martin Cohen

Buyer: Chase Ian and Amanda Dawn Knox

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $257,500

Property description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Building 200, Unit 204 of Timber Run. Last sold for $167,000 in 2011.

■ 21555 Second Ave.

Seller: Richard A. Meaney

Buyer: Hielkje A. R. Kouwenhoven and Louis P. …read more

