■ 1466 Bangtail Way
Seller: RCS-Wildhorse Development LLC
Buyer: ET Associates LP
Date: Jan. 5, 2017
Price: $1,375,000
Property description: 3,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex/triplex, Building 2, Unit A of Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums.
■ 26835 Neptune Place
Seller: Edith DB and Jim D. Solinsky
Buyer: Bearfoot LLC
Date: Jan. 5, 2017
Price: $7,750
Property description: 1.05 acres of vacant residential land, Subdivision 2, Lot 396 of Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $33,000 in 2007.
■ 119 E. Oak St.
Seller: Daniel and Maureen …read more
