■ 1466 Bangtail Way

Seller: RCS-Wildhorse Development LLC

Buyer: ET Associates LP

Date: Jan. 5, 2017

Price: $1,375,000

Property description: 3,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex/triplex, Building 2, Unit A of Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums.

■ 26835 Neptune Place

Seller: Edith DB and Jim D. Solinsky

Buyer: Bearfoot LLC

Date: Jan. 5, 2017

Price: $7,750

Property description: 1.05 acres of vacant residential land, Subdivision 2, Lot 396 of Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $33,000 in 2007.

■ 119 E. Oak St.

Seller: Daniel and Maureen …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today