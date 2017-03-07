By Tom Ross

Discarded beer bottles never looked as good as they do now after Momentum Recycling opened a glass sorting, cleaning and crushing facility in Broomfield.

A Denver spokesman for Waste Management, the largest trash hauler in Northwest Colorado, confirmed Tuesday that his company began a week ago trucking recycled glass containers from its giant materials recycling facility (MRF) to Momentum. The company has contracted with two different Front Range glass bottle manufacturers that supply the Anheuser Busch …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today