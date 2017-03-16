By Kari Harden/For Explore Steamboat

The Reds Whites & Brews Festival is coming to Steamboat Springs for the first time in June after spending five years in Avon.

Officially adding “in the Boat” to its name, the event will feature about 25 craft breweries and 20 wineries from across the country and globe.

From noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, beer, wine, food, and retail vendors will take over Yampa Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, including the riverside Workman Park, …read more

