By Joel Reichenberger

Justin Reiter rode to one of his best finishes in two seasons Thursday at the World Snowboard Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

The Steamboat Springs-based Alpine snowboarder finished 10th in parallel giant slalom, leading the way for a largely Steamboat-connected contingent of U.S. riders.

Michael Trapp was 16th, Aaron Muss 27th and Robby Burns 29th. All have trained with Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Vic Wild, another club-trained rider, was sixth in the race while competing for …read more

