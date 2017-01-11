By John F. Russell

Nobody may be happier to see ski jumpers take flight off of the HS 127 this weekend more than Todd Wilson, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s Nordic director.

“We are so pleased that everything came together and that our kids are going to be able to use that hill this winter,” Wilson said Wednesday.

Construction crews completed emergency repairs in late December to address what were considered “life-threatening” safety issues. Crews replaced the decking and railing …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today