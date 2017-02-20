By Teresa Ristow

A new independent report has ranked the Steamboat Springs School District as one of the fastest growing in the state.

A+ Colorado’s report, The Outliers, ranks Steamboat as the seventh-fastest growing school district in the state between 2011 and 2015 among districts with more than 1,000 students.

Though the growth rate of 12.3 percent referenced in the report was outpaced by six other districts, those included the statewide Charter School Institute, which grows as …read more

