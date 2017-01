By Matt Stensland

Two men, who were rescued by Routt County Search and Rescue on Jan. 12 during a mission that injured a volunteer in an avalanche, are grateful to the organization, but they believe some wrong information was given to the public.

It was originally thought that Minnesota residents Tom Trutna and Jerry Baack had to be rescued by Search and Rescue under similar circumstances four years ago at the north fork of the Fish Creek drainage. It …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today