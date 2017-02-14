Rescuers are responding to a reported avalanche near Sheriff’s Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area.

According to Basha Trout with the U.S. Forest Service’s Yampa Ranger District, initial reports indicate one skier is trapped in the avalanche and the second skier was able to escape.

Agencies responding include Search and Rescue, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service and Classic Air Medical. Rescuers are using extreme caution as they attempt to reach …read more

