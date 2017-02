By Teresa Ristow

Hilda Loya didn’t want to leave her future home up to chance.

She arrived at 3 a.m. Monday to get in line at Library Hall with her application for The Reserves, a new 48-unit affordable housing complex expected to open in the spring.

“There are so many people in Steamboat, and so little places for rent,” said Loya, through a Spanish-speaking interpreter.

Loya is a housekeeper who has lived in Steamboat Springs for 12 years. …read more

