By Staff report

Resort Group, Steamboat Springs’ largest privately-owned property management company, has announced the addition of Jody Corey and Alan Koermer to its management team.

Corey’s addition comes with Resort Group’s acquisition of Simply Steamboat, the boutique property management company she founded in 2008. Going forward, Corey will be president of Simply Steamboat, which will continue to operate as a separate Resort Group company.

Koermer has joined Simply Steamboat and Resort Group as vice president of operations. He has …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today