2017 Steamboat Sweetheart Championships

Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs

Saturday and Sunday

Level 6

Boys 12 Singles (Round Robin)

Galyardt, Bridger def. Leach, Wesley 4-6; 6-4; 10-7

Leach, Wesley def. DiBiaso, Owen 6-1; 7-5

Galyardt, Bridger def. DiBiaso, Owen 6-0; 6-1

Boys 14 Singles (Round Robin)

Scott, Zach def. Hanzel, George Henry 6-3; 6-3

Hanzel, George Henry def. Holdeman, Nate 6-0; 6-0

Scott, Zach def. Holdeman, Nate 6-2; 6-2

Boys 16 Singles (Round of 16)

Scott, Zach def. Orive-Phipps, Kenneth 6-1; 6-1

Schilling, Morgan def. Stempel, Wyatt 6-0; 6-0

