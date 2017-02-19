2017 Steamboat Sweetheart Championships
Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs
Saturday and Sunday
Level 6
Boys 12 Singles (Round Robin)
Galyardt, Bridger def. Leach, Wesley 4-6; 6-4; 10-7
Leach, Wesley def. DiBiaso, Owen 6-1; 7-5
Galyardt, Bridger def. DiBiaso, Owen 6-0; 6-1
Boys 14 Singles (Round Robin)
Scott, Zach def. Hanzel, George Henry 6-3; 6-3
Hanzel, George Henry def. Holdeman, Nate 6-0; 6-0
Scott, Zach def. Holdeman, Nate 6-2; 6-2
Boys 16 Singles (Round of 16)
Scott, Zach def. Orive-Phipps, Kenneth 6-1; 6-1
Schilling, Morgan def. Stempel, Wyatt 6-0; 6-0
