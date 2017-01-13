By Matt Stensland

Reuters on Friday reported that Intrawest, owner of the Steamboat Ski Area, is exploring a sale.

The news agency was citing sources who wanted to remain anonymous because the talks were confidential.

“Intrawest, majority-owned by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, is in the initial stages of reaching out to potential buyers, including buyout firms, the people said,” Reuters reported. “There is no certainty that a deal will occur, they added.”

Fortress declined to comment to Reuters, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today