By John F. Russell

Steamboat Springs Tanner Richard put together one of his best races of the season at the Colorado High School State Skiing Championships as he finished 20th in the boys race Thursday afternoon at the Steamboat Ski Touring Center.

1) Tyler School, Middle Park — 14:39.08

2) Franklin Reilly, Battle Mountain — 14:42.99

3) Cameron Wolfe, Vail Mountain — 14:47.34

4) Peter Haynes, Summit — 14:56.02

5) Peter Littman, Vail Mountain — 15:04.90

6) Oliver Trowbridge, …read more

