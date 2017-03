I would like to compliment Nancie McCormish on her very well-written letter discussing the possibility of using the rodeo grounds as a paved parking lot. I totally agree with all the points she made.

One reason I started spending the winters here 20 years ago was the fact that Steamboat Springs is a town that has a ski mountain, not a ski resort that has some housing. The history and tradition of Routt County runs deep …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today