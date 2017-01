By Joel Reichenberger

A big part of winning is feeling good, Steamboat Springs Alpine snowboarder Justin Reiter said, and Friday afternoon, Reiter may have looked good and =mostly sounded good, but he still didn’t quite feel good.

A nasty cold had knocked him off his feet for nearly the entirety of the first two weeks of 2017. He didn’t leave his home for six days, and Friday, a few days after he was finally back up on his feet, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today