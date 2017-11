Lil Peep, the New York rapper who mixed guitar-driven emo and rap production on mixtapes that gained millions of plays on SoundCloud, died Wednesday night at age 21. A representative for the rapper confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, but said that the cause of death was undetermined.

“I am shocked and heartbroken,” said Sarah Sennett – the CEO of First Access

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Rising Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone