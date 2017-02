In advance of this week’s Winter Carnival celebration, the city of Steamboat Springs has released a list of upcoming road closures to accommodate several of the events, including the Diamond Hitch Parade, the Street Events and the Night Extravaganza.

Closures are as follows:

Lincoln Avenue – Feb. 8, 11 and 12



Beginning at 1 p.m. on Wed, Feb. 8, a one-lane closure will occur on Lincoln Avenue as city crews haul and setup snow sculpture frames over a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today