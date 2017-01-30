Rocky Mountain Youth Corps alumni Brendon Tiffany was recognized earlier this month for his outstanding commitment during eight weeks working with the Steamboat Springs-based organization in 2016.

Tiffany, 17, was selected as one of nine corpsmembers out of more than 1,500 youth, young adults and military veterans who served in Colorado in 2016.

He was honored as a 2016 Corps Member of the Year at the annual Youth Corps Awards Ceremony at the Colorado capital …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today