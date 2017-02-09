Last week our congressman, Scott Tipton, voted against West Slope citizens. He joined the stampede to reverse recently passed federal legislation using the Congressional Review Act by voting to reverse the 2016 BLM Methane Rule.

This rule is a modest, practical and effective way of limiting the wasting of methane gas from oil and gas production wells leased from the BLM. It is an update of 1979 leasing requirements, so leasing could again be managed by …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today