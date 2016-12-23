■ Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Moroccan chicken, couscous, asparagus, tossed salad, wheat roll, cookie

Tuesday: Jumbo shrimp, scalloped sweet potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, bran muffin

Thursday: Pork roast, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie

Friday: Ham salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, pinto beans, tossed salad, fruit

■ Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: Jumbo shrimp, scalloped sweet potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, bran muffin

Thursday: Pork roast, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie

■ South Routt Community …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today

