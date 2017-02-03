■ Steamboat Springs Community Center
Monday: Pork chow mein, Asian broccoli salad, multigrain roll, Mandarin oranges, cot-tage cheese
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, peaches, cake
Thursday: Turkey noodle soup, squash, spinach, wheat bread, orange
Friday: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, fruit parfait
■ Hayden American Legion Hall
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, peaches, cake
Thursday: Turkey noodle soup, squash, spinach, wheat bread, orange
■ South Routt Community Center
Monday: Pork chow mein, Asian broccoli salad, …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
