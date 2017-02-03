Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Pork chow mein, Asian broccoli salad, multigrain roll, Mandarin oranges, cot-tage cheese

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, peaches, cake

Thursday: Turkey noodle soup, squash, spinach, wheat bread, orange

Friday: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, fruit parfait

Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, peaches, cake

Thursday: Turkey noodle soup, squash, spinach, wheat bread, orange

South Routt Community Center

Monday: Pork chow mein, Asian broccoli salad, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today

Advertisement

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply