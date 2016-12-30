■ Steamboat Springs Community Center
Monday: Black-eyed pea stew, collard greens, cornbread, peach cobbler, ice cream
Tuesday: French dip sandwich, twice-baked potato, carrots, broccoli, apple pie
Thursday: Eggplant parmesan, tossed salad, wheat roll
Friday: Chicken fried rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll, pears and apricots, cookie
■ Hayden American Legion Hall
■ South Routt Community Center
