■ Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Black-eyed pea stew, collard greens, cornbread, peach cobbler, ice cream

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, twice-baked potato, carrots, broccoli, apple pie

Thursday: Eggplant parmesan, tossed salad, wheat roll

Friday: Chicken fried rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll, pears and apricots, cookie

■ Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, twice-baked potato, carrots, broccoli, apple pie

Thursday: Eggplant parmesan, tossed salad, wheat roll

■ South Routt Community Center

Monday: Black-eyed pea stew, collard greens, cornbread, peach cobbler, ice cream

Wednesday: …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today

Advertisement

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply