By Tom Ross

Plans for the six-lot Fox Grove subdivision just outside the Steamboat Springs city limits on Huckleberry Lane will go to the Routt County Board of Commissioners for its consideration Jan. 17 after Planning Commission recommended approval of the project earlier this month.

The 5.7-acre Fox Grove parcel abuts the north side of Fish Creek Falls Road on the northeast corner of its intersection with Steamboat Boulevard. Homes on the south side of Fish Creek Falls …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today