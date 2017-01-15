Monday, Jan. 16
Work session
10:30 a.m. County manager
Tom Sullivan, county manager
11:30 a.m. Legal update
Erick Knaus, county attorney
Noon Lunch break
1:30 p.m. Road and bridge update
Janet Hruby, director
2:15 p.m. Building department
Ben Grush, director
Discussion regarding the 2015 International Building Code adoption updates.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Regular meeting
10:30 a.m. Call to order
A. Pledge Of Allegiance
B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll
C. Items of note from previous day’s work session
10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items
Items of routine and non-controversial nature are
