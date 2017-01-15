Monday, Jan. 16

Work session

10:30 a.m. County manager

Tom Sullivan, county manager

11:30 a.m. Legal update

Erick Knaus, county attorney

Noon Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Road and bridge update

Janet Hruby, director

2:15 p.m. Building department

Ben Grush, director

Discussion regarding the 2015 International Building Code adoption updates.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Regular meeting

10:30 a.m. Call to order

A. Pledge Of Allegiance

B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll

C. Items of note from previous day’s work session

10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are …read more

