Monday, Jan. 9

Work session

10:30 a.m. County manager

Tom Sullivan, county manager

11:30 a.m. Legal update

Erick Knaus, county attorney

Noon Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Deputy county manager

Dan Weinheimer, deputy county manager

• Discussion regarding the county’s strategic planning and initiative process

2 p.m. Planning Department monthly update

Chad Phillips, director

2:30 p.m. Human service update

Vickie Clark, director

3 p.m. Building and plant update

Tim Winter, director

3:30 p.m. Meeting adjourned

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Regular meeting

8 a.m. Newly elected officials will be sworn In by the Honorable Judge Garrecht in

