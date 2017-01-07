Monday, Jan. 9
Work session
10:30 a.m. County manager
Tom Sullivan, county manager
11:30 a.m. Legal update
Erick Knaus, county attorney
Noon Lunch break
1:30 p.m. Deputy county manager
Dan Weinheimer, deputy county manager
• Discussion regarding the county’s strategic planning and initiative process
2 p.m. Planning Department monthly update
Chad Phillips, director
2:30 p.m. Human service update
Vickie Clark, director
3 p.m. Building and plant update
Tim Winter, director
3:30 p.m. Meeting adjourned
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Regular meeting
8 a.m. Newly elected officials will be sworn In by the Honorable Judge Garrecht in …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
