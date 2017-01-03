By Tom Ross

The Board of Routt County Commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 3 to approve the $101,497 purchase of 17 body evidence cameras and related technology for use by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

The purchase was previously approved in the county’s 2017 budget, and the contract includes a five-year maintenance contract and software licenses from Taser International. The cost will be spread over five years.

Sheriff Garrett Wiggins said when his department first began looking into body cams, it …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today