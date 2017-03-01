By Tom Ross

When Routt County Building Department Director Ben Grush asked the Board of Commissioners Tuesday for permission to hire a new inspector and an assistant building official, it didn’t take much convincing. They even took Grush’s request a step further.

Noting that the Building Department is self-funding based on permit fees, and reserves are healthy, they gave Grush and Assistant County Manager Dan Weinheimer approval in advance to hire a second new inspector later this year …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today