■ Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, rice, tossed salad, chocolate cake

Wednesday: Pork ribs, vegetables, potato salad, wheat roll, German chocolate cake

Friday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, carrot salad, wheat roll, pudding

■ Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: Cod, rice pilaf, vegetables, wheat roll, banana, key lime pie

Thursday: Pork ribs, vegetables, potato salad, wheat roll, German chocolate cake

■ South Routt Community Center

Monday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, rice, tossed salad, chocolate cake

Wednesday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, carrot …read more

