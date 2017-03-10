■ Steamboat Springs Community Center
Monday: Ribs, corn, tossed salad, coleslaw, peach cobbler
Tuesday: Salmon noodle casserole, spinach, tossed salad, biscuit, orange sherbet
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, tossed salad, bran muffin, apple, yogurt
Friday: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rye roll, pears, chocolate cake
■ Hayden American Legion Hall
