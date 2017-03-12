By Karen Massey/For Steamboat Today

Dark leafy greens are in need of a public relations campaign. Kale, the poster child for leafy greens, has become a source of jokes all over social media. We’re all just pretending to like kale, right?

Leafy greens deserve your respect and a place on your plate. Beyond the often-maligned kale, dark leafy greens can also include, bok choy, spinach, collard greens, Swiss chard, broccoli rabe, mustard, turnip and beet greens, to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today