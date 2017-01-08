By Rakia Ranney/For Steamboat Today

Gone are the days when crock pots provided recipes that turned your dinner into a mushy pot of bland stew. Today, slow cooking is as popular as ever, and satisfying and flavorful recipes fill the internet. Options include mashed potatoes, jambalaya, stuffed peppers, chicken Parmesan, meatballs, dinner rolls, applesauce … the possibilities are endless.

The slow cooker cooks food by maintaining a relatively low temperature — between 170 and 280 degrees Fahrenheit for several …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today