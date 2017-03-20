By Tom Ross

Rural Routt County residents have an opportunity March 21 to hear some of the options being studied to possibly increase snow removal operations on rural county roads during periods of ongoing heavy snow.

The commissioners and Public Works director Janet Hruby will conduct a work session Tuesday to discuss strategies for increasing the frequency of snowplowing. Hruby has also researched historical weather trends, traffic volumes and the annual cost of plowing …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today