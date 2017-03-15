By Scott Franz

Hayden trucker Donnie Hayes says he knows what hell looks like following a trip he took this week to deliver hay to ranches ravaged by wildfires in southern Kansas.

“It’s pure and utter devastation down there,” Hayes said of the area. “You drive by farmhouses, and that fire was so hot that everything is gone. Refrigerators. Washers. Dryers. Stoves. They’re all gone. Just dust.”

Hayes described other grim scenes of devastation, including piles of dead cattle stuck

Via:: Steamboat Today