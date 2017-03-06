By Tom Ross

Routt County Riders report that with the help of a matching donation from Yampa Valley Bank, they have raised more than $4,200 to underwrite winter grooming of bike trails on Emerald Mountain.

The organization reports the money will help replace an outdated snowmobile currently being used to pull the grooming attachment with a more recent model. The funds will also be used to purchase gasoline and to make improvements to the groomer as well.

Routt County Riders …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today