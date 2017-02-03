Steamboat Springs School District

Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich

Tuesday: Beef taco (hard or soft shell)

Wednesday: Pasta Calabrian style or Alfredo sauce

Thursday: Caribbean jerk chicken over rice

Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)

Hayden School District

Monday: Chicken sandwiche, corn O’Brien, broccoli rice, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Shepherds pie, honey carrots, strawberries, breadsticks, milk

Wednesday: Peckin’ pasta, celery and carrot sticks, fresh honeydew, biscuits and honey, milk

Thursday: Rainbow trout treasures, broccoli rice, red grapes, vegetable pasta salad, milk

Friday: Yellow submarine sandwich,

