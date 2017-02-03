■ Steamboat Springs School District
Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich
Tuesday: Beef taco (hard or soft shell)
Wednesday: Pasta Calabrian style or Alfredo sauce
Thursday: Caribbean jerk chicken over rice
Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)
■ Hayden School District
Monday: Chicken sandwiche, corn O’Brien, broccoli rice, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Shepherds pie, honey carrots, strawberries, breadsticks, milk
Wednesday: Peckin’ pasta, celery and carrot sticks, fresh honeydew, biscuits and honey, milk
Thursday: Rainbow trout treasures, broccoli rice, red grapes, vegetable pasta salad, milk
Friday: Yellow submarine sandwich, …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement