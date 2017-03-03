■ Steamboat Springs School District

Monday: Pork green chili with tortilla chips

Tuesday: Beef taco (hard of soft shell)

Wednesday: Pasta Calabrian style or Alfredo sauch

Thursday: Stir fry chicken with mango over rice

Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)

■ Hayden School District

Monday: Turkey dogs, three-bean salad, cottage cheese, apple slices, milk

Tuesday: Submarine sandwich, honey carrots, green garden salad, watermelon, milk

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, broccoli cheese rice casserole, fresh apples, breadsticks, milk

Thursday: French toast, sausage links, hash browns, ruby red grapefruit, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today

Advertisement

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply